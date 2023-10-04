Google appoints new public policy head in India amid regulatory overhaul

Google has named Sreenivasa Reddy as its Government Affairs and Public Policy lead for India, filling the role after a year-long gap, at a time when tech behemoths are under intensified scrutiny over anti-competition and data usage concerns.

Reddy will oversee interactions with governmental bodies, regulators, businesses, and civil society organisations to frame policies and initiatives. Prior to this, he served as the head of XR (extended reality) regulatory affairs for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at Microsoft for two years. Additionally, he has led the government and regulatory affairs divisions at Apple and Ericsson in India.

This appointment comes amidst the revamp of digital regulations in the country. The government is formulating the draft Digital India Bill, which is intended to supersede the Information Technology Act, 2000. Although the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 has been enacted, discussions regarding its rollout are ongoing.

The selection is particularly notable given the challenges tech giants, including Google, are facing. Accusations of monopolistic behaviours and biased algorithmic decisions have been rife, given their dominion over expansive services and vast amounts of user data. Notably, the Competition Commission of India imposed penalties on Google in two distinct cases last year, targeting its supremacy in the Android domain.

Commenting on his appointment, Reddy expressed that India is poised at a pivotal stage in its digital evolution, with immense potential to ascend as a global forerunner in the digital sphere, backed by its youthful demographic and swift technological assimilation.

"I am dedicated to collaborating with the Indian government, our partners, businesses, and the community to formulate policies and schemes that encourage innovation, boost economic progress, and encompass social inclusivity, amplifying the company's longstanding partnership in India's advancement," Reddy stated.

It's worth noting that Archana Gulati, the previous Director of government affairs and public policy for Google, stepped down in October 2022 after a tenure of five months.