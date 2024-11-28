Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Air India transformation is Test match, not T20; more work to do: Campbell

Air India transformation is Test match, not T20; more work to do: Campbell

Tata Group-owned Air India has embarked on an ambitious five-year transformation plan 'Vihaan.AI' and little over two years of the programme has been completed

Air India to redesign flight schedules to improve OTP: CEO Wilson

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India's transformation journey is a cricket Test match and not a T20, and currently, it is like lunch on the third day of a Test match, the airline's Chief Campbell Wilson said on Thursday.

Tata Group-owned Air India has embarked on an ambitious five-year transformation plan 'Vihaan.AI' and little over two years of the programme has been completed.

"I acknowledge that we are not ultimately where we aspire to be and we have some work to do... There is a reason why Vihaan.AI programme is for five years... We are little over two years... the first years have been a good start," Wilson, who was born in New Zealand and took over the reins of Air India in 2022, said.

 

"It is a Test match and not a T20, we are at about lunch on Day 3," Wilson, the CEO and MD of Air India, said during a select media briefing.

A Test match is for five days while a T20 gets completed in less than four hours.

Since Tatas took over Air India in January 2022, it has consolidated the airline business -- Air India has merged Vistara with itself and Air India Express has integrated AIX Connect.

More From This Section

Azure Power

Fitch revises outlook on Azure Power Energy to negative; affirms 'B' rating

Godrej & Boyce

Jamshyd Godrej-led GEG announces plans to invest Rs 7.5k cr in 3 yrs

State-run telecom operator BSNL will not be raising tariffs in the foreseeable future, BSNL chairman and managing director Robert J Ravi said on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion of the telecom operator launching seven new services and a new logo, Ra

BSNL installs 50,708 4G sites; 41,957 sites on-air: MoS Communications

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

SBI, other banks reviewing Adani group exposure after US bribery charges

CarDekho Group

CarDekho Group's net revenue increases 54% to Rs 2,074 crore in FY24

"A lot of heavy lifting for Air India transformation has been done, merger of airlines, establishment of new premises... 2025 is about bringing all of the pieces to a level of efficiency, consistency and performance that ultimately Air India wants to be known for," Wilson said.

Now, Air India Group operates a combined fleet of 300 aircraft covering 55 domestic and 48 international destinations, with 312 routes and 8,300 flights per week. The collective staff strength stands at over 30,000.

Vihaan.AI has seen commitment to more than 500 new aircraft and the commencement of a USD 400-million interior retrofit programme for legacy aircraft, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Air India sees growth from domestic, short int'l flights in 2025: CEO

Air India

Flying Air India? You can have the Vistara experience on 5 prime routes

Air India

Air India urination case: SC exhorts Centre for guidelines on unruly flyers

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India Express increases flight operations from NE destinations

Air India

Air India to offer integrated aircraft maintenance engineering programme

Topics : Air India Air india privatisation Air India divestment Test Cricket T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon