Tata wins Airbus order to manufacture cargo doors for A320neo family planes



"TASL will produce these doors at a new facility in Hyderabad using cutting-edge robotics and automation technology. Each shipset will include two cargo doors and one bulk cargo door," Airbus's statement noted. European planemaker Airbus has awarded a contract to Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) to manufacture cargo doors for A320neo family planes.



"Today, every Airbus commercial aircraft and every Airbus helicopter has critical technologies and systems designed, manufactured and maintained in India," it added. Airbus said it currently procures components and services worth $735 million every year from more than 100 Indian suppliers.



Last month, Air India placed an order for 470 aircraft: 250 with Airbus and 220 with American giant Boeing. While this is the world’s largest ever single-tranche aircraft deal, all the planes would be built in Europe and America. Last week, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said that despite being a large country, India is not equipped to manufacture commercial aircraft and this has been one of its “biggest failings”.

