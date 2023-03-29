close

Tata wins Airbus order to manufacture cargo doors for A320neo family planes

Tata Advanced Systems will produce these doors at a new unit in Hyderabad using cutting-edge robotics, automation technology. Each shipset will include two cargo doors and one bulk cargo door

Deepak Patel Business Standard New Delhi
Airbus A320neo

Airbus said it presently procures components and services worth $735 million every year from more than 100 Indian suppliers.

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
European planemaker Airbus has awarded a contract to Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) to manufacture cargo doors for A320neo family planes.
"TASL will produce these doors at a new facility in Hyderabad using cutting-edge robotics and automation technology. Each shipset will include two cargo doors and one bulk cargo door," Airbus's statement noted.

Airbus said it currently procures components and services worth $735 million every year from more than 100 Indian suppliers.
"Today, every Airbus commercial aircraft and every Airbus helicopter has critical technologies and systems designed, manufactured and maintained in India," it added.

Last week, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said that despite being a large country, India is not equipped to manufacture commercial aircraft and this has been one of its “biggest failings”.
Last month, Air India placed an order for 470 aircraft: 250 with Airbus and 220 with American giant Boeing. While this is the world’s largest ever single-tranche aircraft deal, all the planes would be built in Europe and America.

On the other hand, China’s state-owned Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC) delivered the first domestically-manufactured commercial aircraft, C919, late last year. The company claimed it has received 1,200 orders for the jet.
On Wednesday, Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, said: "When it comes to supporting the development of India’s industrial capacities, Airbus is walking the talk. The latest contract underlines our continued commitment to ‘Make in-India’ for an AatmaNirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)."
First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Signal strength: Reliance Jio wages price war in fixed-line broadband

reliance jio
3 min read
