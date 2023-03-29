close

Insurance Samadhan, Ola unit announce collaboration for customer solutions

Partnership will involve grievance services like mis-selling, claim rejection, delay, and short settlement

Karthik Jerome Business Standard New Delhi
Deals, mergers,

The collaboration will involve the exclusive services of mobile application, grievance services like mis-selling, claim rejection, delay, and short settlement, in addition to other services such as "Know Your Policy" and "Portfolio Analysis

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Insurance Samadhan, an online grievance resolution platform, said on Thursday it will collaborate with Ola Insure, the insurance arm of the ride-hailing firm, to expand the reach of both companies.
"We are delighted to collaborate with Insurance Samadhan to offer our customers a more comprehensive insurance solution. By partnering with Insurance Samadhan, we aim to improve our customer satisfaction levels and provide value-added services to our growing customer base," said Pranshu Diwan, senior director & head of insurance, Ola Insure.

Samadhan will offer its expertise in insurance grievance resolution to Ola Insure’s customers. The collaboration will involve grievance services like mis-selling, claim rejection, delay, and short settlement, in addition to “Know Your Policy” and “Portfolio Analysis" programmes to educate customers about hidden insurance terms and conditions.
Insurance Samadhan will expand its customer base with the help of the partnership. Ola Insure aims to provide quick and effective resolution of policy-related issues to its customers through Insurance Samadhans platform, improving its customer satisfaction levels and providing value-added services to its customers.

"We are excited to partner with Ola Insure to provide our expertise in insurance grievance resolution services to their growing customer base. Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance our services and reach a wider audience," said Deepak Bhuvneshwari Uniyal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Insurance Samadhan.
Insurance Samadhan assists in claim settlements and claims recovery in case of insurance fraud. Ola Insure offers protection solutions for ride-sharing drivers, customers and Ola electric scooter owners.

Topics : Insurance | Customer Service

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

