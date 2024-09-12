Business Standard
Airtel Business inks pact with Sparkle to enhance connectivity with Europe

As part of the partnership, Airtel will take capacity from Sparkle on the Blue-Raman Submarine Cable Systems, which will connect India to Italy

Airtel Business

The partnership will also work on the development of new business opportunities and projects in the Indian sub-continent. | Photo: Airtel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of telecom major Bharti Airtel, has inked a pact with Italy-based global operator Sparkle to enhance connectivity between Asia and Europe.
As part of the partnership, Airtel will take capacity from Sparkle on the Blue-Raman Submarine Cable Systems, which will connect India to Italy.
Under Sparkle's Blue-Raman cable system, Blue is deployed across Italy, France, Greece and Israel, while Raman connects Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Oman and India.
"With this additional capacity, Airtel will further diversify its global network across multiple international submarine cable systems to serve the growing demand for data services in India and neighbouring countries," a company statement said.
 
The partnership will also work on the development of new business opportunities and projects in the Indian sub-continent, leveraging Airtel and Sparkle's respective cable infrastructures, the statement said.
Airtel Business Global Business CEO Vani Venkatesh said the partnership will further diversify Airtel's network with large integrated capacities to meet the connectivity needs and data demand of customers.
"We are very pleased with this agreement, based on the new solution provided by Blue & Raman, that supports the digital growth of the region and strengthens our historical partnership with Bharti Airtel," Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle, said.

Topics : Bharti Airtel telecom operators digital connectivity

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
