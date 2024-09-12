Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta plans to expand nickel sulphate production, to tap overseas demand

Vedanta plans to expand nickel sulphate production, to tap overseas demand

Unlike Japan and South Korea, India's electric vehicle market is still in its nascent stage

Vedanta

Vedanta's exports would help meet India's overall export targets, the company said in the statement | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta plans to step up nickel and nickel sulphate production and tap rising demand for EV battery materials in countries in northeast Asia, the company said on Thursday.
"Vedanta Nico plans to expand its capacity for nickel and nickel sulphate production going forward," the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters, referring to its business unit.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company did not give details about production figures and investment numbers.
Unlike Japan and South Korea, India's electric vehicle market is still in its nascent stage.
Citing weaker demand in India, Vedanta has urged India's government to press Japan and South Korea to change their trade pacts with New Delhi to eliminate their import duties on nickel sulphate used in EV batteries, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
 
Vedanta - part of London-headquartered Vedanta Resources and led by billionaire Anil Agarwal - plans to cash in on rising demand for EV materials like nickel and nickel sulphate from the countries in northeast Asia.

More From This Section

Arena Satelite outlet, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki targets to sell 600K CNG vehicles this fiscal: Official

Samsung

Tamil Nadu labour minister to meet Samsung officials to resolve strike

engineering goods exports

Kalpataru Projects International bags orders worth Rs 2,774 crore

Paytm

Paytm to reapply for RBI's payment aggregator licence post govt approval

Vijay, Vijay Shekhar, Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm to focus on core business; deliver profitability soon: CEO Sharma

"We also see a great opportunity for nickel sulphate (a high value integral product used in battery production) in North East Asian region which can play an important role in driving the growth of India's exports," the statement said.
Vedanta's exports would help meet India's overall export targets, the company said in the statement.
India plans to boost its overall goods exports to $1 trillion by 2030, up from $437 billion in the 2023/24 fiscal year.
India, the world's third-biggest carbon emitter, has identified nickel as "critical" to meet the country's ambition for cleaner technologies in sectors such as transport.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is offering billions of dollars to companies willing to build EVs and batteries locally and this week launched a $1.3 billion program to boost EV sales in India.
Currently, EV sales in India are low making up around 7% of a total of 23.8 million cars, scooters and trucks sold in the country last year.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta climbs 2% on demerger timeline update, first dollar-bond issue

Vedanta

Vedanta urges govt to talk with Japan, S Korea to end nickel sulphate duty

Vedanta

HZL supplies zinc to country's heaviest transmission steel pole structure

Vedanta

Vedanta to progress from being asset manager to asset owner: Anil Agarwal

Vedanta

Display glass biz likely to grow 10 times with AvanStrate Inc, says Vedanta

Topics : Vedanta Nickel Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon