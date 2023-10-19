close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

Airtel, Ericsson test new tech that claims to save devices' battery on 5G

Ercisson claimed that its Reduced Capability (RedCap) solution will bring down complexity and extend the battery life of devices while delivering higher data rates

5G network

Ericsson RedCap is a new radio access network (RAN) software solution that creates new 5G use cases

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel and Ericsson have tested a new technology that claims to save battery of devices on 5G network, the telecom gear maker said on Thursday.
Ercisson claimed that its Reduced Capability (RedCap) solution will bring down complexity and extend the battery life of devices while delivering higher data rates.
"The successful testing of RedCap technology on our network will enable futuristic IoT broadband adoption for devices including wearables and industrial sensors in a way that is both cost and energy efficient. RedCap's broader applicability will further our innovation agenda to bring out newer applications for consumers, industries and enterprises," Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said.
Ericsson RedCap is a new radio access network (RAN) software solution that creates new 5G use cases and enables more 5G connections from devices such as smartwatches, other wearables, and industrial sensors and augmented and virtual reality devices.
"With our customers like Airtel continuously investing in network capabilities to seize the opportunities offered by 5G, the commercialization of RedCap capabilities will enable them to grow their consumer business and enable new industry applications," said Sandeep Hingorani, head of network solutions for customer unit Bharti at Ericsson.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ericsson, TSSC set up 'Center of Excellence' to train in 5G, emerging tech

31 mn users in India seen upgrading to 5G phones by Dec: Ericsson survey

Airtel to merge Sri Lanka ops with Dialog to make nation's largest telco

Growth prospects, deleveraging to drive gains for Bharti Airtel stock

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

Higher free float to stoke passive flows in Zomato, DLF and Jio Financial

Now, users can have multiple WhatsApp accounts on 1 phone within the app

Trust MF ropes in Mihir Vora as CIO; IRM Energy IPO subscribed 4.36 times

SoftBank's venture capital fund SVF Growth to sell 1.1% in Zomato

Myntra records about 460 mn customer visits during festive season sale

Topics : airtel 5G Bharti Airtel board Ericsson India Ericsson 5G network

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon