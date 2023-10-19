Now, users can have multiple WhatsApp accounts on 1 phone within the app

Meta today announced that users can now create two WhatsApp accounts on one phone within the app. But users cannot use the same phone number to create multiple WhatsApp accounts.

The company in an official statement said that the feature will be rolled out to Android users in the coming weeks and months.

“Today, we’re introducing the ability to have two WhatsApp accounts logged in at the same time. Helpful for switching between accounts – such as your work and personal – now you no longer need to log out each time, carry two phones or worry about messaging from the wrong place,” said the company in a blog.

To set up a second account, users will need a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM.

This will help users switching between accounts, such as work and personal. This also means one need not carry additional handset to access WhatsApp.

Users can open their WhatsApp settings, click on the arrow next to their name, and click “Add account”.