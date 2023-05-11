close

Ajmera Realty & Infra net profit rises 8% to 15 cr in March quarter

On operational front, the company's sales bookings rose 95 per cent to Rs 842 crore last fiscal from Rs 431 crore in the previous year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
infra, realty

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Thursday reported an 8 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 15.11 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

Its net profit stood at Rs 14.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 117.80 crore during the January-March quarter of 2022-23 fiscal year from Rs 183.62 crore a year ago, Mumbai-based real estate developer said in a regulatory filing.

For the full 2022-23, the net profit increased to Rs 71.50 crore from Rs 45.39 crore in the previous year.

Total income fell to Rs 440.63 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 489.11 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal.

On operational front, the company's sales bookings rose 95 per cent to Rs 842 crore last fiscal from Rs 431 crore in the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ajmera Group profit margins Companies

First Published: May 11 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

