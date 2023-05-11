Discounts, incentives not funded by govt money, clarifies ONDC CEO Koshy

In an interview with Moneycontrol, ONDC chief said, "ONDC, as the network orchestrator, has introduced certain limited interventions and incentives for a limited period to jumpstart the network and to support broad-based adoption. This support is given to the network participants from ONDC's funds. None of these incentives provided by ONDC are from the government budget."

CEO of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) T Koshy on Thursday revealed that no government money is being used to offer discounts and incentives on its platform.