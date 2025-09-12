Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FSIB picks Ravi Ranjan to succeed Vinay Tonse as SBI Managing Director

Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed nine candidates on September 11, 2025, for the position of Managing Director (MD) in SBI, the Bureau said in a statement

Ranjan, currently Deputy Managing Director, would replace Managing Director Vinay M Tonse, who would complete his term on November 30, 2025 (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, has recommended Ravi Ranjan for the position of managing director of State Bank of India (SBI).

Ranjan, currently Deputy Managing Director, would replace Managing Director Vinay M Tonse, who would complete his term on November 30, 2025.

Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed nine candidates on September 11, 2025, for the position of Managing Director (MD) in SBI, the Bureau said in a statement.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Ravi Ranjan for the position of MD in SBI," it said.

 

The SBI board is headed by Chairman, assisted by four managing directors.

The final decision on FSIB's recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FSIB is headed by former Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

