Jio Financial Services invests Rs 40 crore capital in leasing arm JLSL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio Financial Services on Tuesday said it has invested Rs 40 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary Jio Leasing Services Ltd (JLSL) which has been formed for undertaking leasing of movable assets activity.
The company on Tuesday subscribed to 4,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of JLSL for cash at par aggregating Rs 40 crore for its business purposes, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.
"No governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the above transaction," it said.
The subsidiary will be engaged in the business of leasing of all types of movable assets, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

