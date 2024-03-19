Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IFCI board okays to raise Rs 500 cr from govt via issuance of equity shares

"12,39,77,188 number of Equity Shares will be issued for an amount aggregating up to Rs 500 crore," IFCI said in a regulatory filing

rupee, loan, indian rupee

These shares would be issued subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 18, 2024, it said. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned IFCI on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal for raising up to Rs 500 crore capital through the issuance of equity shares to the government.
"12,39,77,188 number of Equity Shares will be issued for an amount aggregating up to Rs 500 crore," IFCI said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
These shares would be issued subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 18, 2024, it said.

ALSO READ: Jio Financial Services invests Rs 40 crore capital in leasing arm JLSL
Following the capital infusion, the government holding in the oldest financial institution would increase. Currently, the Government of India holds 70.32 per cent stake in IFCI.
The government had infused Rs 100 crore in 2022 in long-term infrastructure financier IFCI Ltd.
The Industrial Finance Corporation of India was set up by the government on July 1, 1948 as the first Development Financial Institution in the country.
IFCI was provided access to low-cost funds through the central bank's Statutory Liquidity Ratio or SLR which in turn enabled it to provide loans and advances to corporate borrowers at concessional rates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

This PSU stock hit over 13-year high on Feb 6; zooms over 100% in 3 weeks

IFCI zooms 28% in 2 days, hits over 5-year high on huge volumes

Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, Adani Ports, Lupin, Tata Power, MCX, BHEL, IFCI

Paytm, IFCI, Reliance Power and 401 other stocks freeze at upper circuits

Paytm, Apollo Micro, IFCI & 373 other stocks freeze at lower circuits

Need more clarity on what defines an Indian audit firm: GT Bharat CEO

HDFC Bank raises Rs 2,910 cr via infrastructure bonds for funding projects

Jio Financial Services invests Rs 40 crore capital in leasing arm JLSL

Meta follows Google, gets ready to pave way for free and fair elections

Evaluating various future options for ice cream business, says HUL

Topics : IFCI fundings equity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon