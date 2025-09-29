Monday, September 29, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amazon Fresh expands to 270+ cities in India, adds tier-2 and tier-3 towns

Amazon Fresh has expanded its reach to more than 270 cities across India, including tier-2 and tier-3 towns, with 40,000 products and partnerships with 13,000 farmers

Amazon fresh grocery

Amazon Fresh sellers have developed a farm-to-doorstep network by partnering with over 13,000 farmers across India. | File Image

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon India has expanded its Fresh grocery service to more than 270 cities during the Great Indian Festival, deepening its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. The move underscores Amazon’s growing focus on everyday essentials, as demand surges for fresh produce, groceries and regional staples across the country.
 
Newly added cities include Gorakhpur, Dehradun and Jalandhar in the North; Coimbatore, Warangal and Tirupati in the South; and Jamshedpur and Asansol in the East.
 
Amazon Fresh now offers over 40,000 products—up tenfold from 2023—including fresh produce, staples, dairy and regional favourites. Sellers provide two-hour delivery slots, catering to the rising demand for fast, localised grocery access across India. The platform features more than 3,000 region-specific items, ranging from Rajdhani atta to GRB sweets.
 
 
“Amazon Fresh has grown 4.5 times in reach and 10 times in selection in just two years, transforming how families across India shop for groceries online,” said Srikant Sree Ram, Director, Amazon Fresh India. He added that this growth was driven by the expansion of Amazon Fresh’s seller network and city presence, combined with Amazon’s advanced delivery capabilities.
 
Amazon Fresh sellers have developed a farm-to-doorstep network by partnering with over 13,000 farmers across India.
 
Vinod Nambiar, Managing Director of More Retail Limited (MRL), a seller on Amazon Fresh, said his firm had converted more than 370 of its offline stores to also serve Amazon Fresh customers. “This has enabled our business on Amazon Fresh to grow at 65 per cent year-on-year in 2024 and it continues to grow significantly,” Nambiar said.
 

Topics : Amazon India Online grocery India ecommerce market

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

