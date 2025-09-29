Monday, September 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Electronic Arts to go private in record $55 billion leveraged buyout

Electronic Arts to go private in record $55 billion leveraged buyout

The deal would rank as one of the largest leveraged buyouts in history, surpassing 2007's buyout of TXU Energy and other major buyouts of that decade including Toys 'R' Us and Hertz

Electronic Arts, EA

The consortium owes the same amount if regulatory delays push completion past Sept. 28, 2026, or if it breaches the agreement.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Videogame giant Electronic Arts will be taken private in a record-breaking $55 billion leveraged buyout by a consortium consisting of private equity firm Silver Lake, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners, the company said Monday.
 
The deal for the maker of "Battlefield" underscores how deep-pocketed investors are betting on the enduring value of blockbuster game franchises as the industry recovers from a prolonged downturn. 
The deal would rank as one of the largest leveraged buyouts in history, surpassing 2007's buyout of TXU Energy and other major buyouts of that decade including Toys 'R' Us and Hertz. 
 
Under the deal, EA shareholders will receive $210 per share in cash, representing a premium of 25% as of the closing share price on September 25 before reports of a deal emerged. 
The take-private offer comes at a crucial time for EA, which is banking heavily on its core sports portfolio and action shooter intellectual property to weather a sluggish videogame industry as gamers get picky with spending. 

Also Read

Google revamps Play Store

Google revamps Play Store around AI, unified gaming experience: What's new

dream 11

Dream11 pivots to free-to-play, banks on ads and sponsorship revenue

Gameskraft Technologies

Gameskraft lays off 120 staff after real money gaming ban in India

shooter game MaskGun

SuperGaming's MaskGun crosses 100 mn downloads, raises $15 mn funding

Krafton India introduces Deepika Padukone avatars in BGMI game

Krafton India to launch third edition of gaming incubator KIGI on Sept 20

The offer comes as Electronic Arts gears up to launch the much-awaited "Battlefield 6" in an industry where gamers stick to proven and recognizable titles. 
The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, will be funded by a combination of cash from PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, as well as a roll-over of the PIF's existing stake in EA. 
EA must pay a $1 billion fee if it terminates the merger due to a board reversal, accepts a higher bid, or pursues another deal within a year of a shareholder rejection. 
The consortium owes the same amount if regulatory delays push completion past Sept. 28, 2026, or if it breaches the agreement.

More From This Section

Escorts Kubota, automotive industry, Tractors, Mahindra & Mahindra, farm sector, VST Tillers Tractors, Nifty Auto index

M&M to sell Finnish subsidiary Sampo Rosenlew to TERA for ₹52 crore

initial public offerings, IPO

Zoho IPO unlikely soon; more Bharat specific projects in pipelinepremium

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea seeks waiver of penalty and interest on AGR dues in SC

jaguar land rover tata jlr

Jaguar Land Rover set to resume UK production after cyber attack shutdown

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vi files amended petition, seeks waiver of interest, penalty on AGR dues

Topics : gaming industry Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon