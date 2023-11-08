Sensex (0.05%)
Amazon slashes subscription fee for exporters by 99% to $1 for 1st 3 months

"To enable more businesses to leverage e-commerce exports and sell globally during the upcoming holiday season, Amazon has slashed the subscription fee for Indian exporters"

Amazon

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nov 08 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
E-commerce company Amazon has slashed subscription fees for new exporters to USD 1 from USD 120 per month for the first three months of onboarding the platform, the company said on Wednesday.
Amazon will start the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale event between November 17 and 27, 2023 on its global website where it will list products from Indian exporters.
"To enable more businesses to leverage e-commerce exports and sell globally during the upcoming holiday season, Amazon has slashed the subscription fee for Indian exporters joining its global selling program for the first three months from USD 120 (39.99 per month) to just USD 1. This limited time offer is available to exporters joining this program on or before March 31, 2024," the company said in a statement.
In the recently concluded Prime Big Deal Days Sale on October 10 and 11, 2023, Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling saw their business grow nearly 70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 170 per cent compared to business as usual (BAU) period, the statement said.
The highest growth was seen in categories like home (78 per cent YoY ), beauty (196 per cent YoY), kitchen (79 per cent YoY), health and personal care (87 per cent YoY), furniture (95 per cent YoY) with the US and UK driving major portion of the business for Indian exporters.
"Both Japan and Australia emerged as new high growth destinations for Indian exporters with sellers witnessing nearly 200 per cent YoY growth during the two days of the sale. The top 5 products sold by Indian exporters during the sale included bedsheets, scrub apparel sets, oral care products, rugs and kitchen products," the statement said.
During the Prime Day Sale in July 2023, Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling saw their business grow nearly 70 per cent (YoY). The highest growth was seen in categories like beauty (125 per cent YoY growth), apparel (122 per cent YoY growth), home (81 per cent YoY growth), furniture (75 per cent YoY growth) and kitchen (52 per cent YoY growth) with the US, UK and Middle East driving business growth for Indian exporters.

