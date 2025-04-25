Friday, April 25, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Amazon to provide free health check-ups to over 80K delivery partners

Amazon to provide free health check-ups to over 80K delivery partners

Amazon India on Friday announced plans to provide free health check-ups to over 80,000 delivery associates through a series of medical camps across the country by the end of 2025.

Amazon

The initiative is already underway with four camps organised across Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NCR, Amazon said in a release. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Amazon India on Friday announced plans to provide free health check-ups to over 80,000 delivery associates through a series of medical camps across the country by the end of 2025.

The initiative is already underway with four camps organised across Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NCR, Amazon said in a release, underlining its commitment to the health and safety of delivery associates and delivery partners.

Announcing the expansion blueprint of the initiative, the company said the medical camps are conducted by Marsh and Care Insurance and provide essential health services, including eye examinations, dental check-ups, BMI assessments, and general physician consultations.

"Delivery associates and delivery partners can access these services by presenting a government-issued identity proof at any of the camps set up at Amazon's last-mile delivery stations," the release added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

