American PE major Bain Capital's deal with Manappuram enters final lap

Talks between Manappuram Finance and American private equity major Bain Capital have reached the final stage, with the latter expected to pick up a significant part of the promoter stake in India's second-largest gold loan company, according to multiple sources privy to the development.

In November 2024, the two players initiated talks to acquire a complete or partial stake from the promoter family led by V P Nandakumar. The value of the deal is yet to be known, and Nandakumar did not respond to Business Standard’s queries. Bain Capital declined to comment.

Nandakumar and his family hold a 35.25 per