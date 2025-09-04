AMFI elects Sundeep Sikka as chairman, Vishal Kapoor as vice-chairman

Sundeep Sikka, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nippon Life India Asset Management, has been elected as the new chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Vishal Kapoor, the CEO of Bandhan AMC, has been elected as vice-chairman.
The new chairman and vice-chairman, who were elected by the AMFI board members following the association's 30th annual general meeting, will take charge with immediate effect, AMFI said.
The two positions were previously held by HDFC AMC CEO Navneet Munot and Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund CEO Anthony Heredia.
This marks the second term of Sundeep Sikka as AMFI chairman. He held the position from 2013 to 2015 and has been on the AMFI Board since 2009. Vishal Kapoor has been serving as chairman of the ARN Committee since 2020 and has been on the AMFI Board since 2018.
"Our priority will be to expand the reach of mutual funds across geographies, strengthen investor confidence through transparency and trust, and work closely with SEBI and policymakers to advance financial inclusion. As an industry body, we aspire to make mutual funds not just a preferred investment option but a nationwide movement for long-term wealth creation," Sikka said.
Kapoor said the focus would be on driving awareness and bringing new investors to mutual funds. "We will focus on simplifying access, enhancing investor awareness at the grassroots, and enabling first-time investors to confidently participate in India’s growth story. Strengthening and expanding the reach of distributors and advisors will be an important element in broadening investor participation across the country," he said.