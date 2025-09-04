Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / AMFI elects Sundeep Sikka as chairman, Vishal Kapoor as vice-chairman

AMFI elects Sundeep Sikka as chairman, Vishal Kapoor as vice-chairman

Sundeep Sikka has been elected chairman and Vishal Kapoor as vice-chairman of AMFI. They will focus on expanding mutual fund reach, enhancing investor trust, and boosting financial inclusion

Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund

Sundeep Sikka, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nippon Life India Asset Management is now the new chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sundeep Sikka, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nippon Life India Asset Management, has been elected as the new chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Vishal Kapoor, the CEO of Bandhan AMC, has been elected as vice-chairman.
 
The new chairman and vice-chairman, who were elected by the AMFI board members following the association's 30th annual general meeting, will take charge with immediate effect, AMFI said.
 
The two positions were previously held by HDFC AMC CEO Navneet Munot and Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund CEO Anthony Heredia.
 
This marks the second term of Sundeep Sikka as AMFI chairman. He held the position from 2013 to 2015 and has been on the AMFI Board since 2009. Vishal Kapoor has been serving as chairman of the ARN Committee since 2020 and has been on the AMFI Board since 2018. 
 
 
"Our priority will be to expand the reach of mutual funds across geographies, strengthen investor confidence through transparency and trust, and work closely with SEBI and policymakers to advance financial inclusion. As an industry body, we aspire to make mutual funds not just a preferred investment option but a nationwide movement for long-term wealth creation," Sikka said.
 
Kapoor said the focus would be on driving awareness and bringing new investors to mutual funds. "We will focus on simplifying access, enhancing investor awareness at the grassroots, and enabling first-time investors to confidently participate in India’s growth story. Strengthening and expanding the reach of distributors and advisors will be an important element in broadening investor participation across the country," he said.
 

More From This Section

hcltech

HCLTech, SailPoint partner to deliver identity security solutions

Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond Lifestyle to cut apparel prices after India's GST reduction

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Edelweiss' Altiva Hybrid Long-Short Fund set to be 1st SIF in hybrid space

TVS Ntorq 150

TVS Motor launches Ntorq 150, India's first 'hyper sport scooter'

jobs, employement

Diageo India partners with THSC to train 300 youth for different roles

Topics : Nippon life Insurance Nippon Life Company Insurance industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon