Home / Companies / News / AMPIN Energy Transition secures $50 mn fund from Siemens Financial Services

AMPIN Energy Transition secures $50 mn fund from Siemens Financial Services

The funds will fuel the company's growth in both Commercial & Industrial (C&I), utility-scale renewable energy projects as well as its energy transition value chain business

This equity investment from Siemens reaffirms AMPIN's unique business model powering energy transition. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Homegrown AMPIN Energy Transition (AMPIN) on Wednesday said it has secured USD 50 million (over Rs 428 crore) funding from Siemens AG's financing arm Siemens Financial Services.

The funds will fuel the company's growth in both Commercial & Industrial (C&I), utility-scale renewable energy projects as well as its energy transition value chain business, AMPIN said in a statement.

This marks AMPIN's third major investment transaction this financial year, bringing the total equity capital raised to USD 270 million this year.

"This equity investment from Siemens reaffirms AMPIN's unique business model powering energy transition. It is now the only energy transition company in India to attract leading investors from Europe, North America and Asia," Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, MD, and CEO of AMPIN Energy Transition, said.

 

Headquartered in New Delhi, AMPIN Energy Transition is India's leading renewable energy transition company with a total portfolio of 5 GW spread across 22 states in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

