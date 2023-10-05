close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

Amplus, Microsoft ink initial pact to enhance RE remote monitoring solution

According to the statement, the strategic collaboration promises to usher in a transformative era in RE plant performance monitoring

Microsoft Surface event, Microsoft AI, Microsoft event, microsoft

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Clean energy solution provider Amplus on Thursday said it has entered into an initial pact with Microsoft to enhance and market its renewable energy remote monitoring solution.
The two companies signed a long-term Renewable Energy Agreement last year for a 100 MW solar power project in Rajasthan, the company said in a statement.
Amplus is collaborating with Microsoft through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance and market Amplus's innovative Renewable Energy Remote Monitoring Solution, it stated.
According to the statement, the strategic collaboration promises to usher in a transformative era in RE plant performance monitoring on the proposed future energy platform supported by Generative AI.
"This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for both Amplus and the renewable energy industry. As part of this new collaboration, we are eager to harness the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models to set new standards for the co-development of the proposed future energy platform," Sharad Pungalia, MD & CEO of Amplus, stated.
Amplus is a member of clean energy solutions provider Gentari.

Also Read

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Microsoft freezes salaries of full-time workers due to economic uncertainty

Windows 11: Microsoft rolls out September update packed with AI features

Microsoft, Activision CEOs to defend $69 billion deal in fight with FTC

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

PGIM India AMC launches AIF, targets to collect Rs 1,000 cr in FY24

Funding to Indian fintechs up 68% to $436 million in Q3CY23: Tracxn

OMC inks pact with Hindalco to supply raw minerals to alumina refinery

Bajaj Finance to raise Rs 10,000 crore via QIP, preferential issue

Future Consumer defaults on Rs 369.59 cr loan repayment in July-Sep

"At Gentari, we welcome industry-level collaborations where we can combine complementary strengths to unlock greater synergies. This collaboration with Microsoft is aligned with our commitment to invest in the capabilities and technologies required to develop and deploy leading-edge innovations that will put clean energy into action," Gentari Chief Executive Officer Sushil Purohit said.
"This new collaboration reflects our commitment to help Amplus accelerate its digital transformation and the overall renewable energy sector by harnessing the power of the cloud and technologies like Generative AI and machine learning," Microsoft Malaysia Managing Director K Raman said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Microsoft India renewable sources renewable projects Environmental Performance Index

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon