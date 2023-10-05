Amplus, Microsoft ink initial pact to enhance RE remote monitoring solution

Clean energy solution provider Amplus on Thursday said it has entered into an initial pact with Microsoft to enhance and market its renewable energy remote monitoring solution.

The two companies signed a long-term Renewable Energy Agreement last year for a 100 MW solar power project in Rajasthan, the company said in a statement.

Amplus is collaborating with Microsoft through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance and market Amplus's innovative Renewable Energy Remote Monitoring Solution, it stated.

According to the statement, the strategic collaboration promises to usher in a transformative era in RE plant performance monitoring on the proposed future energy platform supported by Generative AI.

"This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for both Amplus and the renewable energy industry. As part of this new collaboration, we are eager to harness the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models to set new standards for the co-development of the proposed future energy platform," Sharad Pungalia, MD & CEO of Amplus, stated.

Amplus is a member of clean energy solutions provider Gentari.

"At Gentari, we welcome industry-level collaborations where we can combine complementary strengths to unlock greater synergies. This collaboration with Microsoft is aligned with our commitment to invest in the capabilities and technologies required to develop and deploy leading-edge innovations that will put clean energy into action," Gentari Chief Executive Officer Sushil Purohit said.

"This new collaboration reflects our commitment to help Amplus accelerate its digital transformation and the overall renewable energy sector by harnessing the power of the cloud and technologies like Generative AI and machine learning," Microsoft Malaysia Managing Director K Raman said.