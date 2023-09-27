close
Windows 11: Microsoft rolls out September update packed with AI features

The September update to Windows 11 brings AI-powered Copilot, modern iterations of Microsoft apps such as Paint, and more

The AI-powered assistant- Copilot will appear like a sidebar on Windows 11

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
Microsoft has started rolling out a September update for its Windows 11 operating system. The update packs system-wide Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Windows Copilot, AI image generator tool for Paint, and more. Below are the details on new features packed in Windows 11’s September update:

Copilot: AI-powered assistant

Windows Copilot is one of the biggest updates to Windows 11. The new AI-based digital assistant is more than just an AI chatbot. Apart from answering queries, Copilot is capable of launching applications, control settings and summarising emails and web pages on command.
Copilot can be accessed through an icon on the taskbar or by pressing the windows button with the alphabet ‘C’. The AI-powered assistant will appear like a sidebar on Windows 11.

Paint Cocreator: AI image generator

Cocreator on the Microsoft Paint application can generate unique images based on a user prompt. This AI tool lets users select a specific style for generating an image. Other new features include background removal, layers, and provision to draw on top of an image.
Paint Cocreator will be available in preview for Windows Insiders from September 28, with general availability in preview set to arrive soon.

Snipping Tool: Text extraction and more

Snipping Tool gets new features, including ability to allow users to copy text from images, online articles and video calls. Besides, it gets the sharing option for easy transfer in other applications. Microsoft said the tool would black out confidential information using the text redaction feature. The new update for the tool will also let users record audio while screen recording.

AI tools for Clipchamp

Microsoft video editor Clipchamp gets an AI-based auto compose feature. The new feature will provide users with recommendations for selecting clips, editing and setting up a narrative for the video. The tool will use user input on the type of video they want to create to make recommendations.

Other features

The update brings an array of new features, including background blur for pictures and AI-based search capabilities within the Photos app to help users find specific photos using keyword search. Enhanced Backup feature, more language options for the Narrator, Voice access expansion to include more applications are other notable features in the new update.
First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

