Amul increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in state of Gujarat

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells its dairy products under the popular brand name 'Amul', on Saturday increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the state.

Prices of Amul milk have been raised across Saurashtra, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar markets in Gujarat from Saturday, GCMMF sources said.

Sources said 'Amul Gold' will now be available for Rs 32 per 500 ml, 'Amul Standard' for Rs 29 per 500 ml, 'Amul Taaza' for Rs 26 per 500 ml and 'Amul T-Special' for Rs 30 per 500 ml, among others.

This is the first hike in Amul milk prices in the state since December's Assembly polls, which were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party with a record 156 out of 182 seats.

GCMMF had last raised Amul milk prices, by Rs 2 per litre, in Gujarat in August last year.

On February 3 this year, GCMMF had hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre for all markets in the country except Gujarat.

Currently, the member unions of GCMMF procure an average 264 lakh litres of milk every day from 36 lakh milk producers in 18,154 villages in Gujarat.