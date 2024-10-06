Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Amul ready to enter European market after recent success in US: MD Mehta

Amul ready to enter European market after recent success in US: MD Mehta

Mehta said If India could offer a gift to the world, it would be the cooperative working systema gift Dr Kurien gave us. His belief in cooperation has sparked a new revolution in India

Amul

Amul has a turnover of Rs 80,000 crore and is now ranked as the strongest dairy and food brand globally, owned by 3.6 million farmers, he claimed.

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Managing Director of AMUL and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) Jayen Mehta said AMUL's recently launched milk in US has been "highly successful" and they are now ready to enter the European market, which would mark a historic moment for the brand.

Delivering the 11th Dr Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration on "AMUL Model: Transforming Lives of Million" organised by a private business management institute here on Saturday, Mehta said "India is now the largest milk producer in the world and is set to produce one-third of the world's total milk in the coming years", XLRI in a statement said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

"Dairy isn't just a businessit's a lifeline for rural India," he said.

Talking about Amul's recent launch of milk in the US, Mehta said it has been "highly successful", and they are now ready to enter the European market for the first time.

To stay relevant, Amul focuses on offering protein-rich, organic, and chemical-free products that customers trust, while continuously expanding their capacity and infrastructure, he said while praising the ecosystem developed by Dr Kurien, founder of AMUL.

Mehta said "If India could offer a gift to the world, it would be the cooperative working systema gift Dr Kurien gave us. His belief in cooperation has sparked a new revolution in India."

Amul collects over 31 million litres of milk daily, with 107 dairy plants across India and over 50 products, Mehta said, adding that 22 billion packs are sold annually.

Amul has a turnover of Rs 80,000 crore and is now ranked as the strongest dairy and food brand globally, owned by 3.6 million farmers, he claimed.

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

Airport systems effective, will take time to achieve full normalcy: IndiGo

solar energy, solar, solar panel

MEIL commissions 5 solar plants in Maharashtra having capacity of 19 MW

Renewable energy

REC disburses loans worth Rs 90,955 cr from Apr-Sep, up 20% from yr ago

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo faces major system outage; passengers stranded for hours: WATCH

mamaearth

Mamaearth parent Honasa clarifies it has no assets in UAE, no attachment

Addressing the gathering, Nirmala Kurien daughter of Dr Verghese Kurien, said more than half a century ago her father dared to dream that a milk-deficient country could one day become self-sufficient. Today, India stands as the world's largest producer of milk, she added.

Director of XLRI Jamshedpur Fr S George said Dr Verghese Kurien's life was characterized by a commitment to making a difference.


Also Read

Amul

Amul brand operator GCMMF says turnover rises 8% to Rs 59,445 cr in FY24

Amul

FIR against X users for claiming 'Amul' ghee used in Tirupati laddus

amul, amul dairy, amul ice cream

Amul strongest food brand in the world in 2024: Brand Finance report

SBI, state bank of india

State Bank of India invites EoIs for stressed exposure in Amul Industries

Delhi High Court

Remove social media post that claimed centipede found in Amul ice cream: HC

Topics : Amul Dairy industry United States Europe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon