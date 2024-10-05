Business Standard
IndiGo faces major system outage; passengers stranded for hours: WATCH

IndiGo reassured its customers that airport staff are working to minimise the wait times at check-in counters. However, passengers reported facing issues, including difficulties with web check-in

Many passengers took the IndiGo’s X’s feed, asking for a fresh update on the incident. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Budget airline IndiGo on Saturday faced a massive system outage, leaving many passengers stranded at various airports across India. The airline acknowledged the disruption, noting that it was working to resolve the issue while offering assistance to affected passengers.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo reassured its customers that airport staff are working to minimise the wait times at check-in counters. However, passengers reported facing issues, including difficulties with web check-in and general service delays.

The last update on the issue was shared by the airline at 3.16 pm. Many passengers took the IndiGo’s X’s feed, asking for a fresh update on the incident. 
 

“6E 5288: how many times does it get postponed?” an X-user asked, claiming that they had been standing in the line for more than 1.5 hours for their check-in.

“How long will it take to resolve the issue?” another user asked, noting that they had been trying to web check-in since this morning.

Some passengers shared similar concerns, mentioning that they had not been able to use the web check-in facility for eight hours. Passengers are advised to use the web check-in facility, an online process that allows them to check in for their flight before arriving at the airport to ensure hassle-free security check-ins. Videos emerged on social media showing ‘railway station-like crowds’ at airports. 

Notably, airports are experiencing increased foot traffic these days due to the festive season and the Navratri celebrations. Some unconfirmed reports suggested that the outage started after 12.10 pm on Saturday.

 

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

