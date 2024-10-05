Business Standard
Airport systems effective, will take time to achieve full normalcy: IndiGo

Earlier today, IndiGo said that it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, which is affecting its website and bookings

Emphasising its commitment towards resolving the issue, IndiGo had said that its team were working effortlessly. | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Hours after facing system slowdown across the country, IndiGo Airlines said on Saturday that their airport services have eased out "effectively," while full normalcy may take a little time.

The travel advisory reads, "Our airport systems are up and running, and our airport services have eased out effectively. However, we kindly ask for your understanding as we work to restore our other applications. While it may take a little time to achieve full normalcy, we look forward to providing you with a smooth experience soon. Thank you for your understanding and patience."
 

Earlier today, IndiGo said that it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, which is affecting its website and bookings, however, it assured their customers of "best possible" assistance and support. The outage has resulted in increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport.

In a social media post on X, the IndiGo wrote, "We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport. Our airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey. Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.

Emphasising its commitment towards resolving the issue, IndiGo had said that its team were working "effortlessly" to provide the assistance and support to customers affected by the ongoing system outage.


First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

