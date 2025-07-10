Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 profit jumps 28% to ₹94 cr, revenue up 16%

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 profit jumps 28% to ₹94 cr, revenue up 16%

The company had posted a PAT of ₹73.4 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Anand Rathi Wealth said in a statement

graph, gdp, profit, mutual fund, economy

Anand Rathi Wealth's assets under management (AUM) climbed by 27 per cent year-on-year to ₹ 87,797 crore in the quarter under review.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anand Rathi Wealth, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, on Thursday reported a 28 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹94 crore for the three months ended June 2025.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹73.4 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Anand Rathi Wealth said in a statement.

The total revenue rose 16 per cent to ₹284.3 crore in the April-June quarter of  FY26 from ₹245.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Anand Rathi Wealth's assets under management (AUM) climbed by 27 per cent year-on-year to ₹ 87,797 crore in the quarter under review.

 

"We achieved our highest-ever quarterly net inflows of ₹3,825 crore and onboarded 598 new client families (net) in Q1 FY26, taking the total families served to 12,330. Client attrition, measured by AUM lost, remained at a low 0.11 per cent, underscoring the strength of our client-centric, uncomplicated approach," the company management said.

Anand Rathi Wealth is a leading wealth firm catering to high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The company has a presence across 18 cities in India, a representative office in Dubai and is setting up offices in London and Bahrain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DFPCL

Deepak Fertilisers inks pact with Petronet LNG for regasification

Life Insurance Corporation

LIC posts 14.6% jump in June individual premium despite policy drop

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

EY launches AI academy to boost GenAI skills across Indian industries

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma's unit, Abbvie sign global licensing deal for cancer drug

hero motocorp

Hero MotoCorp appoints Kausalya Nandakumar as CBO of emerging biz unit

Topics : Anand Rathi Wealth Limited

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon