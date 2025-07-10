Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 profit jumps 28% to ₹94 cr, revenue up 16%

Anand Rathi Wealth, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, on Thursday reported a 28 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹94 crore for the three months ended June 2025.
The company had posted a PAT of ₹73.4 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Anand Rathi Wealth said in a statement.
The total revenue rose 16 per cent to ₹284.3 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26 from ₹245.4 crore in the year-ago period.
Anand Rathi Wealth's assets under management (AUM) climbed by 27 per cent year-on-year to ₹ 87,797 crore in the quarter under review.
"We achieved our highest-ever quarterly net inflows of ₹3,825 crore and onboarded 598 new client families (net) in Q1 FY26, taking the total families served to 12,330. Client attrition, measured by AUM lost, remained at a low 0.11 per cent, underscoring the strength of our client-centric, uncomplicated approach," the company management said.
Anand Rathi Wealth is a leading wealth firm catering to high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The company has a presence across 18 cities in India, a representative office in Dubai and is setting up offices in London and Bahrain.
