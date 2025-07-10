Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Deepak Fertilisers inks pact with Petronet LNG for regasification

Deepak Fertilisers inks pact with Petronet LNG for regasification

DFPCL, along with its step-down subsidiary Performance Chemiserve Ltd (PCL), have entered into the agreement for a period of five years

DFPCL

Under the terms of the agreement, Petronet LNG will regasify approximately 25 TBTUs (Trillion British Thermal Units) of LNG annually, post an initial ramp-up period, primarily at its Dahej terminal, DFPCL said in a regulatory filing. (Photo: DFPCL website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) on Thursday entered into a long-term pact with Petronet LNG Ltd for regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

DFPCL, along with its step-down subsidiary Performance Chemiserve Ltd (PCL), have entered into the agreement for a period of five years.

Under the terms of the agreement, Petronet LNG will regasify approximately 25 TBTUs (Trillion British Thermal Units) of LNG annually, post an initial ramp-up period, primarily at its Dahej terminal, DFPCL said in a regulatory filing.

The regasified gas will be primarily supplied to the company and PCL's manufacturing facilities units at Taloja, Mumbai, for internal consumption, it said.

 

With the last mile regasification contract, the company will be uniquely placed to deliver a value chain right from gas to Ammonia to Building Block Nitric Acid, taking it right up to the downstream final products such as NPK fertilisers, industrial chemicals and mining chemicals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Life Insurance Corporation

LIC posts 14.6% jump in June individual premium despite policy drop

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

EY launches AI academy to boost GenAI skills across Indian industries

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma's unit, Abbvie sign global licensing deal for cancer drug

hero motocorp

Hero MotoCorp appoints Kausalya Nandakumar as CBO of emerging biz unit

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

Govt plans additional LIC stake sale through OFS; talks in early stage

Topics : LNG Deepak Fertilisers Deals Petronet LNG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon