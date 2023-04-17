close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Android malware infects 60 Google Play apps with 100 million downloads

Google Play has been infiltrated by a new Android malware called 'Goldoson', which has been discovered in 60 legitimate apps with a combined total of 100 million downloads.

IANS San Francisco
Android

Android

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google Play has been infiltrated by a new Android malware called 'Goldoson', which has been discovered in 60 legitimate apps with a combined total of 100 million downloads.

The malicious malware component is integrated into a third-party library that the developers inadvertently incorporated into all sixty apps, reports BleepingComputer.

The Android malware, discovered by McAfee's research team, is capable of collecting a range of sensitive data, including information on the user's installed apps, WiFi and Bluetooth-connected devices, and GPS locations.

Additionally, it can perform ad fraud by clicking ads in the background without the user's consent, according to the report.

When a user runs a Goldoson-containing app, the library registers the device and obtains its configuration from an obfuscated remote server.

The setup specifies the data-stealing and ad-clicking functions Goldoson should do on the infected device and how frequently.

Also Read

Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels, related results

Hackers exploiting Google Ads to spread malware riddled popular software

Bard, Bing and Baidu: How big tech's AI race will transform searches

Google to expand gaming service 'Play Games' on PC to more regions

Google tests advertising apps in search field over history in Play Store

Coca-Cola to buy minority stake in food delivery platform Thrive: Report

Google may lose search on Samsung devices to Microsoft Bing: Report

Baskin Robbins to add 100 ice cream parlours to expand its network in FY24

Considering production of passenger vehicle tyres in India: Michelin CEO

TCS to continue investments in R&D and technology: CFO Samir Seksaria

Moreover, the report said that the data collection mechanism is commonly set to activate every two days, transmitting a list of installed apps, geographical position history, MAC addresses of devices connected via Bluetooth and WiFi, and other information to the C2 server.

The amount of data collected is determined by the permissions granted to the infected app during installation as well as the Android version.

Although Android 11 later are better protected against arbitrary data collection, researchers discovered that Goldoson had enough rights to acquire sensitive data in 10 per cent of the apps even in newer versions of the OS, the report mentioned.

Ad income is generated by loading HTML code and injecting it into a customised, hidden WebView, and then using that to execute numerous URL visits.

There is no indication of this action on the victim's device.

In January, Google's Threat Analysis Group terminated thousands of accounts associated with a group known as 'Dragonbridge' or 'Spamouflage Dragon' that disseminated pro-Chinese disinformation on various platforms.

According to the tech giant, Dragonbridge gets new Google Accounts from bulk account sellers, and at times they have even used accounts previously used by financially motivated actors repurposed for posting disinformation videos and blogs.

--IANS

shs/dpb

Topics : Android | Google Pay

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches online retail sales platform for Bengaluru

Toyota Kirloskar
2 min read
Premium

Hilton Garden is going to be really powerful in India: Kevin Jacobs

Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer (global) of Hilton Hotels Corp
4 min read

ITC to add 3 properties under Welcomhotel in MP, Himachal, Uttarakhand

ITC hotels
1 min read

Lynk Global eyes telecom companies for satellite direct to mobiles

Satellite
3 min read
Premium

Online used to be 99% of revenues, share is coming down: FreshToHome CEO

Shan Kadavil, chief executive officer and co-founder, FreshToHome
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree cuts planned investment in Reliance JV Viacom18

Viacom18
2 min read

Wage protests halt high-speed grocery deliveries at Zomato's Blinkit

Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes
2 min read

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches online retail sales platform for Bengaluru

Toyota Kirloskar
2 min read

NTPC to build more coal plants this year to meet soaring power demand

NTPC
2 min read
Premium

Under the scanner: Sebi steps up probe into Adani group controversy

Adani
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon