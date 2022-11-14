JUST IN
Google tests advertising apps in search field over history in Play Store
Microsoft adds helicopters, gliders, Spruce Goose to its Flight Simulator
WhatsApp tests companion mode on Android: What is it, how it works and more
Apple rolls out beta programme for iPhones to enable 5G services: Know more
Google ChromeOS may allow converting screen recordings into animated GIFs
WhatsApp tests new feature to flag calls missed due to DND service: Details
Key staff driving Apple search engine leaves, rejoins Google: Report
Google to release Nest WiFi Pro update next week to fix slow internet speed
Google Pixel 7a smartphone to come with screen of 90Hz refresh rate: Report
Twitter to enable organisations to identify their associated accounts: Musk
You are here: Home » Technology » News
WhatsApp tests companion mode on Android: What is it, how it works and more
Business Standard

Google tests advertising apps in search field over history in Play Store

Earlier, the tech giant had announced to add new features to the Play Store for better listing of apps next year

Topics
Google | Google Play Store | advertising

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Play Store
Google Play Store

Google has started testing advertising applications in the search field over history in the Play Store.

With the update, the search field will show three applications with which the user had never interacted or searched for, reports 9To5Google.

The search history will only appear after the user types a letter. After that, the previous searches will be displayed first and then the autocomplete recommendations.

It is still unclear "whether those applications paid to appear or whether they're suggestions", the report said.

Right now, when the user taps the search bar it displays the four most recent searches and also brings up the keyboard.

Earlier, the tech giant had announced to add new features to the Play Store for better listing of apps next year.

The company showcased the changes at its annual developer conference I/O earlier this year.

The tech giant was also redesigning the Play Store for large screens using the screenshots, videos and descriptions directly in Apps and Games Home.

The target of the content-forward approach was to better represent the apps in the store and help users to make install decisions, Google said.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 11:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU