Apollo Health targets high-end customers with new 'boutique' hospitals

Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Group, inaugurated a 50-bed boutique hospital in Greater Kailash, Delhi today. This small, upmarket hospital, which they call boutique hospital, would be targeting the wealthy and high-end customers focusing mainly on the maternity segment.

Talking about the launch, Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said that Apollo Group’s unwavering dedication to personalised healthcare sets it apart as a pioneer in the medical field.

“At Cradle we want to create a small, friendly neighbourhood place which led to the idea of a boutique hospital. The boutique cradle envisages a stress free environment, where every situation would not be about life and death but high-end technology will be used in the case of natal emergencies,” she added.

The hospital includes presidential suites and Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) designed for maternal, neonatal, and post-partum care. The facility will also host Apollo Spectra, a short-stay surgical centre for planned and day-care surgeries, and Apollo Cradle Royale, a luxurious women's health, maternity, and birthing centre.

In the financial year 2022-23, birthing, women, and childcare centres contributed Rs 308.7 crore in revenue, according to Apollo Hospitals Group’s annual statement. Meanwhile, ambulatory care under Apollo Spectra accounted for Rs 259.7 crore. As per the results for the first quarter of financial year 2024 (Q1FY24), Apollo Spectra and Cradle Royale had a combined in-patient Average Revenue Per Patient (ARPP) of Rs 2.12 lakh. The speciality care section, which oversees both segments, witnessed a 2 per cent year-on-year growth in Q1.

Discussing expansion plans, Dr Reddy stated that both Apollo Spectra and the high-end personalised maternity care segment will see growth.

Regarding amenities at the boutique hospital, Dr Reddy added that services will range from cutting-edge surgical care to luxurious birthing options. Additional offerings include gynaecology, foetal medicine, Level III NICU, e-NICU, advanced maternal diagnostics, round-the-clock blood storage for high-risk pregnancies, dental spa, physiotherapy, audiometry, and pharmacy services.