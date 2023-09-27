close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

Apollo joins look-East bandwagon for acquisitions, secures Kolkata facility

Corporate hospitals have a look-East policy as they feel this is an underserved region

Apollo Hospitals

Shine JacobSohini Das Chennai/Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises has announced the acquisition of a partially completed hospital in Sonarpur, Kolkata, from Future Oncology Hospital and Research Centre for Rs 102 crore. The purchase was made through Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, a wholly-owned subsidiary. The new facility has a planned capacity of 325 beds and comes on the heels of Temasek-backed Manipal Health Enterprises acquiring an 84 per cent stake in Emami Group’s AMRI Hospitals for around Rs 2,300 crore.

Fortis Healthcare is also considering a 100 per cent stake acquisition in Artistery Properties for Rs 32 crore in Kolkata. The new property is adjacent to Fortis Hospital at Anandapur and will be utilised to relocate their daycare and outpatient departments.

Corporate hospitals are increasingly focusing on East India, identifying it as an underserved region. Manipal Hospitals, which already operates nearly 2,000 beds in the area, is open to further acquisitions. "There is a historical trend of people from the east travelling to South or North for their treatment," said Dilip Jose, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Manipal Hospitals.

Alok Roy, former chairman of Medica Hospitals, added that new state government schemes in West Bengal, which cover the cost of medical treatment, have encouraged people to seek care within the state, creating more opportunities for healthcare providers.

Apollo plans to add another 700 beds in the East over the next three years, increasing its total bed count in the region to 2,500. The first phase of the newly-acquired hospital will include 225 beds and is expected to be operational within the next 12 months. The acquisition is fully funded by Apollo through its internal accruals.

"For over 20 years, consumers in Kolkata and the North-East have trusted Apollo as their care provider of choice. This new facility will allow us to serve even more people in the region," said Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals.

Also Read

Apollo focusing on prevention to tackle the NCD crisis: Preetha Reddy

Occupancy surge, pharmacy profitability key triggers for Apollo Hospitals

As costly bills hurt patients, rising ARPOB helps improve hospital earnings

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4 net profit rises 60% to Rs 145 crore

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

Fintech firm Bright Money raises Rs 515 cr in equity, debt funding

Sonata Software aims for $1.5 bn revenue by FY26; to focus on BFS, health

UBS, Credit Suisse see growing probe over alleged Russian sanctions evasion

Japanese firm Fujifilm forays into office printer business in India

Google to roll out Android based earthquake alert service in India


This marks Apollo's second hospital in Kolkata and its fifth in the eastern region, where it already operates more than 1,800 beds across Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati.
Topics : Indian healthcare Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd indian health

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketByju's Lay offGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon