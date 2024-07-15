Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apple hits record high after Morgan Stanley calls stock 'top pick'

Apple's shares, which have jumped nearly 20 per cent this year, rose to $236.30, giving the company a market value of $3.62 trillion, the highest in the world

apple, apple logo

The stock has an average rating of "buy" with a median price target of $217, and has outperformed the S&P 500 index this year, according to LSEG data. | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple's shares rose 2.5 per cent to a record high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the iPhone maker's shares and designated the stock as a "top pick," citing the company's AI efforts as a boost to device sales.
 
In what was seen as a move to catch up with Alphabet's Google and Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the iPad maker last month unveiled Apple Intelligence, luring customers to upgrade their devices to be able to use the new technology.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Apple's shares, which have jumped nearly 20 per cent this year, rose to $236.30, giving the company a market value of $3.62 tn, the highest in the world.
 
"Apple Intelligence is a clear catalyst to boost iPhone and iPad shipments," Morgan Stanley analysts said.
 
The new technology is compatible with only 8per cent of iPhone and iPad devices and Apple has 1.3 bn units of smartphones currently in use by customers, the analysts said, adding that the company could sell nearly 500 mn iPhones over the next two years.
 
Morgan Stanley, which previously expected Apple to sell between 230 mn and 235 mn iPhones annually over the next two years, raised its price target on the company's shares to $273 from $216.
 
The stock has an average rating of "buy" with a median price target of $217, and has outperformed the S&P 500 index this year, according to LSEG data.
 
Industry analysts expect Samsung and Apple to lead the charge in global smartphone market recovery this year given the buzz around GenAI-enabled smartphones.
 
Apple sold 45.2 mn smartphones globally in the three months ending June, up from 44.5 mn a year earlier, but its market share fell to 15.8 per cent from 16.6 per cent in the same period, according to IDC data.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tech wrap Jul 15

Tech wrap Jul 15: iQOO Z9 Lite, Marshall Major V, Amkette Evofox Deck, more

UTM SE PC emulator on iPhone

Apple allows PC OS emulator on iPhone, iPad: What are these, how these work

iPhone

iPhone 16 series: Apple to bring back camera parity in Pro models this year

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple to open its tap-and-go payment tech to mobile wallet providers in EU

iPhone, Apple, iPhone sales

Is your iPhone compromised by 'mercenary spyware attack'? What Apple said

Topics : Apple apple sales stock market trading Stock movemnet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon