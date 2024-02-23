Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ARCs bad loan portfolio to touch Rs 1.6 trn by March 2025: CRISIL

The report said the growth in the future would largely be driven by higher acquisitions, though capped by quicker resolutions expected in retail assets

debt restructuring, Banks, lending, lenders, RBI,

Representative Picture

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The assets under management of Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) are expected to grow at eight to nine per cent to touch the Rs 1.5 trillion mark by March 2024. It may expand at a slower pace of 5-8 per cent in the next financial year (FY25), where the asset base could reach the Rs 1.6 trillion level, according to the CRISIL-Assocham report.

AUM stood at Rs 1.38 trillion at the end of March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In FY23, the industry growth was at 17 per cent, largely driven by a large transaction of stressed assets being acquired from a bank by an ARC. However, excluding the same, growth was modest at seven per cent.

The report said the growth in the future would largely be driven by higher acquisitions, though capped by quicker resolutions expected in retail assets. Acquisitions by the government-supported National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) are also expected to gather pace going forward, thus supporting overall industry AUM.

Opportunities in the Indian stressed assets market are intrinsically linked to the asset quality of banks and NBFCs (including housing finance companies). The significant growth in the AUM of ARCs in the past came during a period of sharp rise in Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in the banking sector, especially in the corporate segment — Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) of banks peaked at 11.2 per cent as of March 31, 2018. For NBFCs, asset quality in the real estate financing book started displaying signs of stress starting fiscal 2019.

Overall, the sharp reduction in Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) indicates that the opportunity for ARCs – especially in corporate loans – is perhaps at a cyclical low. That said, retail assets, which have garnered more interest from ARCs in the past couple of years, continue to offer a meaningful opportunity, as do loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), according to the CRISIL report.

ARCs were facing headwinds since 2020, with growth in AUM, as measured by Securities Receipts (SRs) outstanding, dropping to low single digits till 2022.

CEIB Develops a Portal for Antecedent Verification of Borrowers, NPAs

The Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) and State Bank of India have jointly developed a digital platform to help public sector banks to promptly obtain mandatory intelligence clearance from the bureau to facilitate timely disbursement of funds. The “Automated Search Portal” for Antecedent Verification of Prospective Borrowers and Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) aims to streamline the intelligence clearance process for banks.

Also Read

Vehicle loan AUM for NBFCs to cross Rs 8 trillion in 2024-25: CRISIL

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

CRISIL SME tracker: Revenue outlook positive for security services MSMEs

Decadal perspective: Banks have fewer bad loans under the Modi govt

Loan sanctions through NBFCs slip sharply to 5.7% in June quarter

Mavenir deploying O-RAN technology for Vodafone Idea on millimeter wave

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services market cap tops Rs 2 trillion

Tata Housing sells residential plots worth Rs 650 crore in Bengaluru

Byju's EGM: Shareholders vote to remove CEO Raveendran and his family

Nvidia's blowout result shifts focus to AI-linked stocks of Indian firms


CEIB’s Portal for Antecedent Verification of Borrowers, NPAs

The Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) and State Bank of India have jointly developed a digital platform to help public sector banks promptly obtain mandatory intelligence clearance from the bureau to facilitate timely disbursement of funds. The “Automated Search Portal for Antecedent Verification of Prospective Borrowers and NPAs” is designed to streamline the intelligence clearance process for banks.
Topics : Crisil ARC Bad loans portfolio

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon