Arkade Developers Q4 sales bookings up 11% at Rs 217 cr; FY25 rises 20%

The amount collected from customers stood at Rs 716 crore in the last fiscal, up by 21.8 per cent when compared to the preceding year

Realty firm Arkade Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported an 11 per cent rise in sales bookings to Rs 217 crore for the latest quarter ended March.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 196 crore in the year-ago period.

"During 2024-25, Arkade Developers achieved robust pre-sales (sales bookings) of Rs 773 crore, marking a 19.8 per cent increase from Rs 645 crore in the previous year. This growth reflects the continued demand for the residential portfolio of Arkade in the Mumbai region," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The amount collected from customers stood at Rs 716 crore in the last fiscal, up by 21.8 per cent when compared to the preceding year.

 

Mumbai-based Arkade sold 2,49,000 sq ft in 2024-25 compared to 2,03,000 sq ft in the preceding year, recording a 22.7 per cent annual growth.

Arkade Developers Chairman and Managing Director Amit Jain said, "FY25 was a year of consistent performance and robust momentum. With a sharp focus on timely execution, sales velocity and customer satisfaction, we have witnessed significant growth in top-line sales and collections".

The improved operational efficiency and disciplined project management have laid a strong foundation for future pipelines, he added.

Founded in 1986, the company has completed 31 projects, comprising 55 lakh square feet of area. An additional over 20 lakh square feet area is currently under construction.

