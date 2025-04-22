Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Anant Raj shares jump 6% after Q4 net profit rises 51% to ₹118 crore

Anant Raj shares jump 6% after Q4 net profit rises 51% to ₹118 crore

Anant Raj stock was quoting at ₹507.35, up 2.79 per cent from Monday's closing price of ₹493.60

stock market trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anant Raj share price today: Shares of real estate development company Anant Raj surged over 6 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹525 on Tuesday after the company reported a healthy set of numbers for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25). 
 
At 12.24 AM, the stock was quoting at ₹507.35, up 2.79 per cent from Monday's closing price of ₹493.60. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,195.70, up 70.15 points or 0.029 per cent.
 
Anant Raj Q4FY25 result update
Anant Raj reported a consolidated net profit of ₹118.6 crore in Q4FY25, up 51.5 per cent from ₹78.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's revenue surged by 22.2 per cent to ₹540.7 crore in the reported quarter as against ₹442.6 crore in the year-ago period. Earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) improved by a significant 36.5 per cent to ₹142.4 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹104.3 crore in Q4FY24. The company reported an Ebitda margin of 26.3 per cent, significantly up from 23.6 per cent in the year-ago period. 
 
In addition, the company declared a dividend of ₹0.73 per share, representing 36.50 per cent of the face value of ₹2 per share, subject to shareholders approval. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration, the company said in an exchange filing.   
Also Read: Q4 Results Today

Also Read

Axis Bank | Image: Bloomberg

When will Axis Bank declare Q4 results? Check date, time, expectations

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 200 pts higher at 79,600; small, midcap up; PSB, realty, FMCG gain

Nestle, Kitkat

Nestle Q4 results preview: PAT may slip 9% YoY; Check date, time, estimates

Brigade Enterprises share price

Why investors are buying Brigade Enterprises shares today? Check here

Markets, market valuation, stocks, Sensex, Adani Group

Stock market slide trims valuations, but key gauge still signals overvalue

  Anant Raj stock history  The stock was trading higher for the third consecutive session and has surged 11.7 per cent during this period. However, the stock is down nearly 45 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹947.9, which it touched on January 8, 2025. In the last three months, the stock has fallen around 28.5 per cent and surged 49.5 per cent in the last one year.
 
About Anant Raj
Founded in 1969, Anant Raj is involved in real estate and infrastructure development with a focus on residential, commercial and hospitality projects. Its businesses include residential townships, group housings, commercial developments, IT parks, malls, office complexes, data centres and serviced apartments. It has developed over 20 million square feet (MSF) of projects across various segments in Delhi, NCR region, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan. 
 

More From This Section

stock market trading

Gandhar Oil jumps 7% after signing MoU with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority

Dixon Technologies

Dixon hits 3-month high, stock rebounds 36% from April low; here's why

share market, trading

Mahindra Logistics jumps 6% after Q4 results, ICICI upgrades to 'Add'

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

5 midcap stocks ideas that can deliver up to 24% returns in the short-term

Hindustan Unilever

HUL Q4 results: PAT, revenue may rise 2% YoY; check date, time, expectation

Topics : The Smart Investor Buzzing stocks stocks to watch Real Estate Real estate stocks NSE Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025TS Inter ResultLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon