Brigade Enterprises aims ₹175 cr revenue from 20 acre project in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises aims ₹175 cr revenue from 20 acre project in Bengaluru

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd will develop a 20-acre project, comprising residential plots, in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue of Rs 175 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for a plotted development project in Malur, East Bengaluru.

"... The project has a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 175 crore and a total development potential of 0.45 million square feet," it said.

The company did not mention the name of the landowner with whom it has signed the JDA.

"We continue to identify high-potential land parcels that align with our long-term vision of creating well planned communities with a focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation," Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises, said.

 

Malur, with its strategic location along the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) and Chennai Expressway, is emerging as an attractive residential destination, offering seamless connectivity to key hubs in Bengaluru, she said.

This marks Brigade Group's first plotted development project in East Bengaluru.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers. It has developed many projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum, and GIFT City.

Brigade has a presence in residential, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

