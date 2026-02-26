ASGN names Sangita Singh president for India, international operations

NYSE-listed ASGN Incorporated today announced the appointment of Sangita Singh as president, India and International, a newly created role designed to accelerate the company’s global growth strategy and expand its offshore delivery and digital engineering capabilities.

The IT solutions firm, which will soon be renamed Everforth, is betting big on India as it expands its footprint into the country and focuses on AI. Singh’s appointment comes as the company recently announced its intent to acquire Quinnox, which has a strong offshore delivery footprint in India.

“Sangita is a transformational leader with a proven track record of building and scaling global technology businesses, particularly in India,” said Ted Hanson, chief executive officer, ASGN.

“As we move into our next phase of growth and expand our offshore delivery capabilities, Sangita’s deep industry experience, cross-cultural leadership and strong reputation in the Indian marketplace make her uniquely suited to this role. Her appointment reflects our long-term strategy to invest in global delivery and position our company for sustained growth,” he added.

Singh brings more than three decades of experience driving growth and innovation at some of the world’s largest technology and consulting organisations. Most recently, she served as general manager of IT and IT-enabled services at Microsoft India, where she led large-scale growth initiatives focused on AI-enabled partnerships and complex deal execution.

She previously held senior leadership roles at IBM, Infosys and Wipro, where she built and managed multi-billion-dollar businesses and led global teams across AI, cloud, enterprise applications and industry-focused solutions in healthcare and life sciences.

In her role as president, Singh will establish India-based go-to-market operations to serve the growth of global capability centres and accelerate the scaling of ASGN’s operations in India. Singh will oversee international expansion and partner with ASGN’s Commercial Segment leadership to enhance offshore delivery, strengthen overall go-to-market execution and expand the company’s ability to deliver large, complex programmes for global clients.