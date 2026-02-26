Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Info Edge commits Rs 250 crore to new B8 Fund I for growth-stage bets

With this fresh commitment, Info Edge is expanding its structured investment platform across stages.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 7:20 PM IST
Info Edge on Thursday announced a commitment of Rs 250 crore to a newly launched growth-stage fund as it looks to deepen its investment footprint in India’s startup ecosystem. The company’s board has approved a commitment to B8 Fund I, according to a stock exchange filing.
 
“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, February 26, 2026 has approved entering into a contribution agreement with B8 Fund I,” the stock filing read. 
The commitment signals the company’s focus on backing growth-stage ventures through a dedicated fund structure. 
 
The contribution will be made either directly and/or through its wholly owned subsidiaries, which include Smartweb Internet Services, and will act as the sponsor and investment manager for the fund.
 
B8 Trust, registered under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under the Sebi (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012, has launched the scheme titled B8 Fund I.

The investment vehicle will have a base tenure of eight years from the first closing and can be extended by up to two years subject to investor approval.
 
With this fresh commitment, Info Edge is expanding its structured investment platform across stages. The company currently operates four pools of financial investments. Info Edge Ventures has a total commitment of Rs 2,300 crore across three funds, while Capital2B has a commitment of Rs 280 crore across one fund.
 
Its early-stage investment arm, Redstart, has deployed Rs 110 crore so far. In addition, the company has made balance sheet financial investments totalling about Rs 2,000 crore to date.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

