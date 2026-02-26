Brigade, Primus to build senior communities in South India worth ₹750 cr

In a move to tap the fast-growing senior housing segment, Brigade Group announced its partnership with Primus Senior Living to develop three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South India cities, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 750 crore.

The Bengaluru-based developer further noted that two of the three projects will be embedded within larger township developments, allowing residents access to shared social infrastructure and amenities. Moreover, the partnership aims to set new benchmarks in purpose-built senior housing with a combined portfolio of over 600 units.

Brigade Group forayed into the senior living segment in 2017 with the launch of Parkside at Brigade Orchards, its first dedicated senior living community. “The upcoming projects will reflect our core philosophy of quality, innovation and holistic living with multi-generational amenities. Our aim is to create an ecosystem that caters to diverse life stages by integrating a senior-first design and maintaining the highest standards of planning, care and implementation,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

“This partnership allows us to bring Primus’s health span-increasing model into high-quality, multi-generational communities. Together with Brigade, we aim to create new Blue Zones in India, places where elders live with dignity, purpose and joy,” said Adarsh Narahari, founder and managing director, Primus Senior Living.

India’s senior living market is at an inflection point, driven by changing family structures, rising longevity and greater acceptance of community-based retirement living, with South India contributing nearly 60 per cent of the sector’s growth.

Brigade has developed projects across India in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and GIFT City, with developments across residential, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors.

Founded in 2013, Primus caters to senior housing projects in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata.