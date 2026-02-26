Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Brigade, Primus to build senior communities in South India worth ₹750 cr

Brigade, Primus to build senior communities in South India worth ₹750 cr

Brigade Group has tied up with Primus Senior Living to build three senior living communities across South India, with a combined GDV of Rs 750 crore and over 600 purpose-built units

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises Limited

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises Limited

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 7:33 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

In a move to tap the fast-growing senior housing segment, Brigade Group announced its partnership with Primus Senior Living to develop three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South India cities, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 750 crore.
 
The Bengaluru-based developer further noted that two of the three projects will be embedded within larger township developments, allowing residents access to shared social infrastructure and amenities. Moreover, the partnership aims to set new benchmarks in purpose-built senior housing with a combined portfolio of over 600 units. 
Brigade Group forayed into the senior living segment in 2017 with the launch of Parkside at Brigade Orchards, its first dedicated senior living community. “The upcoming projects will reflect our core philosophy of quality, innovation and holistic living with multi-generational amenities. Our aim is to create an ecosystem that caters to diverse life stages by integrating a senior-first design and maintaining the highest standards of planning, care and implementation,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises Limited. 
 
“This partnership allows us to bring Primus’s health span-increasing model into high-quality, multi-generational communities. Together with Brigade, we aim to create new Blue Zones in India, places where elders live with dignity, purpose and joy,” said Adarsh Narahari, founder and managing director, Primus Senior Living.
 
India’s senior living market is at an inflection point, driven by changing family structures, rising longevity and greater acceptance of community-based retirement living, with South India contributing nearly 60 per cent of the sector’s growth.
 
Brigade has developed projects across India in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and GIFT City, with developments across residential, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors.
 
Founded in 2013, Primus caters to senior housing projects in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata.

More From This Section

Info Edge

Info Edge commits Rs 250 crore to new B8 Fund I for growth-stage bets

Anil Ambani

CBI files fresh case against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications

Bandhan Bank

SBI MF gets RBI's nod to acquire up to 9.99% stake in Bandhan Bank

Sedemac Mechatronics (Image: Company website)

Sedemac targets global markets as ISG tech gains traction with Indian OEMs

artificial intelligence, AI applications, Indian startups, Silicon Valley, Gnani.ai

Gushwork AI secures ₹81 crore funding led by Susquehanna Asia VC

Topics : Brigade group senior citizens housing Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerIndia vs Zimbabwe LIVE ScoreSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedAdobe Firefly Quick Cut FeaturePersonal Finance