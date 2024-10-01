Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Chennai police detains 600 workers, union members as Samsung strikes go on

Chennai police detains 600 workers, union members as Samsung strikes go on

Charles Sam Rajadurai, a senior police official, said Samsung employees and workers linked to labour group were detained as their protest march near Chennai was inconveniencing the public

Samsung India

Samsung workers on strike | File photo

Reuters CHENNAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Indian police on Tuesday said it has detained around 600 Samsung Electronics workers and union members for organising a street protest, as a strike at the South Korean firm's home appliances plant in Tamil Nadu state entered its fourth week.

More than 1,000 workers have disrupted operations and protested in a makeshift tent close to the factory near the city of Chennai since Sept. 9. They have demanded higher wages and union recognition at the plant, which accounts for roughly a third of Samsung's annual Indian revenue of $12 billion.

Charles Sam Rajadurai, a senior state police official, said Samsung employees and workers linked to labour group CITU, which is leading the protest, were detained as their protest march near Chennai was inconveniencing the public.

 

"They are being detained in four wedding halls," he said.

On Sept. 16, police detained 104 striking Samsung workers for almost a day.

The protests cast a shadow over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive for foreign investors to "Make in India" and is India's biggest such strike in recent years. Samsung has said the striking workers risk losing their jobs.

Samsung did not respond to a request for comment. It previously said the average monthly salary of full-time manufacturing workers at the plant is nearly double that of similar workers in the region, and that it was open to engaging with workers and to resolve the matter.

Samsung workers earn 25,000 rupees ($300) on average each month and demand a raise of 36,000 rupees a month reached within three years, CITU said.

 

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

