Ashok Leyland partners with Japan's Nidec to develop e-drive motors

Photo: Shutterstock

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, has signed a multipronged partnership agreement with Japan-based global electric motor drives manufacturer Nidec Motor Corporation, a subsidiary of Nidec Corporation. This partnership will enable both Ashok Leyland and Nidec to develop novel e-drive motors and systems that cater to the specific needs of India's commercial vehicle industry, ensuring advanced and efficient electric mobility solutions.

Ashok Leyland and Nidec will work together to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Electric Drive Units (EDUs). This CoE will focus on developing cutting-edge motor technologies and power electronics systems for electric vehicles, along with innovations in gear-shifting mechanisms. The collaboration will also involve joint research and development efforts, with both companies contributing to skilling, lab infrastructure, and defining novel, differentiated motor technologies for the EV portfolio of Ashok Leyland and its subsidiary, Switch Mobility.

Ashok Leyland will continue to source motors from Nidec for its existing electric vehicle line-up, while also collaborating on research and development for future electric solutions. This partnership underscores the common goal of both companies to innovate and design e-drives that meet the varied terrains and operational needs of India’s commercial vehicle sector. Additionally, the collaboration aims to build a strong local supply chain for next-generation electric vehicles in India.

Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland is delighted to partner with Nidec, a global leader in electric motor technology. This collaboration allows us to co-develop innovative e-drive motors specifically designed for the unique demands of India’s commercial vehicle market while significantly advancing our electric mobility capabilities. By combining our strengths, we aim to create cutting-edge solutions that will set new benchmarks and drive the future of sustainable commercial transportation in India.”

Michael Briggs, president, Nidec Motion and Energy, said, “Nidec is well-positioned in India and is a perfect fit for accelerating India’s commercial EV adoption. Our investment strategy and motor technology are well complemented by Ashok Leyland, who understands the precise and specific demands of the commercial vehicle market. This partnership will ensure that customers receive the same Ashok Leyland product they trust but now with the technology they need for efficiency and a changing global energy landscape.”

Ashok Leyland continues to set new benchmarks and reaffirms its leadership position by joining hands with Nidec, the company said. This collaboration is founded on a shared vision of driving innovation, tackling the challenges of electric mobility in India, and shaping a sustainable future for commercial vehicles through advanced, cutting-edge technology, it added.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

