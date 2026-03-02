Ashok Leyland sales rise 24% to 22,157 units in Feb on strong demand

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 24 per cent rise in total sales at 22,157 units in February 2026 as compared to 17,903 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were up 28 per cent at 20,314 units as against 15,879 units in February 2025, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 13,264 units as against 10,110 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 31 per cent, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month were at 7,050 units as against 5,769 units in the year-ago period, the company said.