Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ashtech Group forays into real estate with ₹1,800 cr Greater Noida project

Ashtech Group forays into real estate with ₹1,800 cr Greater Noida project

The company's first project will be developed on a fully paid-up 5.6-acre plot, which it acquired from the authority for around ₹300 crore, Ashtech said in a statement

Real estate

The company will soon launch the first phase of the upcoming project.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Ashtech Group, which is into construction materials and infrastructure development, has entered into the real estate business and will develop around Rs 1,800 crore to build a luxury housing project in Greater Noida.

The company's first project will be developed on a fully paid-up 5.6-acre plot, which it acquired from the authority for around Rs 300 crore, Ashtech said in a statement on Thursday.

Sumit Agarwal, Director of Ashtech Group, said the company has been in allied sectors such as fly ash bricks, AAC Blocks, Ready-mix concrete (RMC), Pre-Engineered Building, large-scale infrastructure, and power infrastructure.

"We believe this is the right time to extend our expertise to real estate development," he added.

 

The company will soon launch the first phase of the upcoming project.

Delhi-NCR-based Ashtech Group, which posted Rs 500 crore turnover last fiscal, plans to launch more projects in the coming years.

The real estate sector has been performing exceedingly well since 2022. The demand for housing and commercial properties has increased, while prices have appreciated significantly. Land cost, too, has risen sharply post-COVID pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

phonepe

PhonePe partners with OpenAI to integrate AI features across its platform

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

M&M, Manulife to set up life insurance JV with ₹3,600 cr investment

Renewable energy, climate

ReNew to invest ₹60k cr in Andhra in multiple green energy projects

Tetr College, Pratham Mittal

Tetr College secures $18 mn to widen campuses, launch new programmes

ISRO

Godrej delivers first human-rate L110 stage Vikas engine to Isro

Topics : Company News Real Estate Greater Noida housing project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon