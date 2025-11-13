Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / ReNew to invest ₹60k cr in Andhra in multiple green energy projects

ReNew to invest ₹60k cr in Andhra in multiple green energy projects

The company has already committed ₹22,000 crore ($2.5 billion) to the state in May 2025 to set up one of India's largest hybrid renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh

Renewable energy, climate

Representative Image: ReNew has a clean energy portfolio of 18.5 GW on a gross basis as of November 10, 2025, making it one of the largest globally. Image: Bloomberg

Shine Jacob Visakhapatnam
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew), a leading decarbonisation solutions company, on Thursday announced that it will invest Rs 60,000 crore ($6.7 billion) in Andhra Pradesh to set up multiple green energy projects in the state, taking its total fresh investment in the state to Rs 82,000 crore ($9.3 billion).
 
The company has already committed Rs 22,000 crore ($2.5 billion) to the state in May 2025 to set up one of India’s largest hybrid renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh.
 
In four separate MoUs signed on Thursday with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board in the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh, minister for information technology, electronics and communications, real-time governance, and human resources development, the company announced plans to invest in establishing a 6 gigawatt (GW) PV ingot–wafer plant, a 2 GW pumped hydro project, a 300 KTPA green ammonia facility, and 5 GW of hybrid projects, including wind–solar and solar–BESS initiatives, in the state.
 
 
Naidu said, “Andhra Pradesh is committed to emerging as a national leader in renewable energy, and partners like ReNew play a crucial role in advancing this vision. ReNew’s continued investments reinforce the confidence that global industry leaders have in the state’s policies, infrastructure, and talent. This collaboration will accelerate clean energy deployment, attract high-quality jobs, and contribute meaningfully to sustainable and inclusive growth for the people of the state.”
 
Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, ReNew, said, “ReNew has a long-standing presence in Andhra Pradesh and with this expansion we are bringing a fully integrated clean energy value chain to the state of Andhra Pradesh, from wafer to large-scale renewable projects and storage deployment. This will strengthen domestic supply chains, create high-quality skilled jobs, and advance India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. We appreciate the leadership and clear policy direction of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, which makes the state a natural partner in accelerating India’s energy transition and sustainable economic growth.”

What is ReNew’s existing project in the state?
 
In May 2025, ReNew announced an investment of Rs 22,000 crore ($2.5 billion) to set up one of India’s largest hybrid renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. With a generation capacity of around 2.8 GW, including 1.8 GWp solar and 1 GW wind, and a battery energy storage system (BESS) of 2 GWh, this will be one of the largest renewable energy projects at a single location in India.
 
ReNew already has an operating portfolio of 717 MW of wind capacity and 60 MW of solar capacity spread over 10 sites in Andhra Pradesh. The company is dedicated to promoting clean energy-led growth in the state, and with the latest announcement, it will generate more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs as it works with the Government of Andhra Pradesh towards the state’s target of generating 78.5 GW of solar, 35 GW of wind power capacity, and 25 GWh of battery energy storage.
 
What is driving renewable energy investments in Andhra Pradesh?
 
Driven by an attractive Integrated Clean Energy Policy launched by the Naidu government in October 2024, which fast-tracked clearances and lined up fresh sops, the state grabbed a considerable share of the country’s renewable energy investments last year. In renewables, major committed investments other than Brookfield include Tata Power (Rs 6,000 crore), NTPC Green (Rs 2.08 trillion), Vedanta’s Serentica (Rs 50,000 crore), and SAEL Industries (Rs 6,000 crore), among others.
 
ReNew has a clean energy portfolio of 18.5 GW on a gross basis as of November 10, 2025, making it one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, the company provides end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalisation, storage, and carbon markets that are integral to addressing climate change.
 
In addition, ReNew has 6.4 GW of solar module capacity, 2.5 GW of solar cell manufacturing, and is expanding solar cell capacity by 4 GW.
 

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

