Tetr College secures $18 mn to widen campuses, launch new programmes

Tetr College, a first-of-its-kind global B-school, announced the closing of an $18 million funding round co-led by Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann India Investments (BII). The funds will be used to establish three new campuses in the United States, Europe, and Dubai, and to deepen Tetr’s ten-country operating network across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Funds will also be used to broaden Tetr’s academic offerings with new programmes in management and entrepreneurship. With backing from Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann, Tetr will tap into a global network of education leaders such as MasterClass, Newsela, Degreed, Labster, Relias, Alliant International University, and Eruditus to strengthen its global presence.
Founded in 2024 by Pratham Mittal, Tetr College offers a global undergraduate programme based on its ‘learn by doing’ model, where students launch ventures across multiple continents and study at leading universities like IIT (India), NUS (Singapore), and Cornell (USA). Tetr’s faculty includes leading professors from universities like Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and Cornell, and top CXOs from NASA, SoftBank India, and others.
“This round, backed by the world’s leading education investors, validates our model and demonstrates our strength in attracting premier global talent across students, practitioners, and ecosystem partners,” said Pratham Mittal, founder, Tetr College.
How will Tetr use the new funding?
Tetr recently introduced a one-year Master in Management (MiM) programme designed to equip early-career professionals, aspiring founders, family business successors, and international students with the skills to create, scale, and transform businesses.
Also Read
Tarun Gangwar, co-founder and chief operating officer, Tetr College, said this fundraise marks a major leap in Tetr’s global scale-up, allowing it to enhance student experience and operational excellence across its upcoming campuses in the US, Europe, and Dubai.
Why are investors backing Tetr’s model?
Pankaj Makkar, managing director, Bertelsmann India Investments, said that as the world becomes multi-polar and disruptive innovations in AI reshape jobs and industries, the next generation of education models must evolve — becoming multicultural, adaptive, and focused on new-age skills that prepare truly global professionals. “Tetr sits at the centre of that transformation,” said Makkar.
How is Tetr’s student base and performance evolving?
Tetr has witnessed strong growth in its second year, with applications rising by more than 50 per cent. Buoyed by the global response, the college increased intake to 200 students from 50 countries while continuing to be highly selective — maintaining an acceptance rate of about 2.6 per cent and an average SAT score of around 1,490. Many admits chose to join Tetr over offers from King’s College London, University of Warwick, Northeastern University, UMass Boston, Indiana University Bloomington, and the University of Washington.
Meanwhile, its inaugural cohort of 110 students launched 44 ventures in the first year with more than $324,000 in combined revenue. Several raised external investment as well.