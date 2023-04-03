close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Reliance's JioCinema clocks record 1.47 bn digital views in 1st IPL weekend

The broadcasting joint venture of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries said its JioCinema app saw a record 1.47 billion digital video views on the opening weekend of the Indian Premier League

Reuters BENGALURU
JioCinema

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The broadcasting joint venture of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Monday its JioCinema app saw a record 1.47 billion digital video views on the opening weekend of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, as well as 50 million mobile app downloads.

The number of video viewers for the IPL weekend eclipsed what was recorded across the entire last season of IPL on digital, said Viacom18, which is part of Network18 - the media unit owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.

Viacom18 won digital streaming rights from 2023 to 2027, for 237.58 billion Indian rupees ($2.89 billion), which Disney previously held.

On the other hand, Disney-owned Star India which is the official TV broadcaster of the IPL, the world's richest cricket league, said it saw a total of 8.7 billion minutes of consumption on television for the opening match on Friday between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

A peak attendance of 16 million viewers was recorded on JioCinema during the match, Viacom18 said.

The landscape for content consumption has increasingly moved "to digital and JioCinema performance this week is the biggest evidence of it," Viacom18 Sports Chief Executive Officer Anil Jayaraj said in a statement.

Also Read

IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom

IPL 2023: Digital viewers on opening weekend top total viewership in 2022

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

IPL 2023 starts today: Watch in 4k, 12 languages on JioCinema; details here

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

India looking to merge hydropower units to create single company: Minister

How Indian dating apps are giving MNCs a run for their subscription

Fincham appoints Nokia's Sanjay Malik as new chairperson for FY24

Standard Chartered, Akasa Air close operating lease of Boeing 737 Max 8

Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz steps down, Madhusudhan Rao named for his role

Disney Star said in a separate statement that it was witnessing "continuing dominance" of linear Television as the preferred platform for uninterrupted viewing of live cricket.

The comments indicate heated rivalry between Reliance and Disney, which are aiming for a major slice of advertisement revenue at a time when channels are seeing increased spending to push viewership, with advertisers cutting back on spending due to an inflationary environment.

($1 = 82.2650 Indian rupees)

 

 

Topics : Reliance Jio | IPL

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India looking to merge hydropower units to create single company: Minister

NTPC
2 min read
Premium

How Indian dating apps are giving MNCs a run for their subscription

Tata Super app, Tata teleservices, Phone, Apps, Telecom
5 min read

Fincham appoints Nokia's Sanjay Malik as new chairperson for FY24

Nokia new logo
1 min read

Standard Chartered, Akasa Air close operating lease of Boeing 737 Max 8

Akasa Air
2 min read

Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz steps down, Madhusudhan Rao named for his role

swiggy
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

software providers, Government e-Marketplace, GeM platform, GeM, online marketplace, online vendors, e-commerce, online portal
3 min read

RCap auction postponed to April 11 even as Torrent pursues litigation

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Nestle to Tata, big FMCG firms race to acquire maker of Ching's Secret

The Centre’s net borrowing target for FY23 is Rs 11.58 trillion and gross borrowing target is Rs 14.95 trillion.
2 min read

UBS likely to cut workforce by 20-30% after Credit Suisse takeover

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

India not prepared for full force of artificial intelligence adoption

Chart
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon