close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Molbio's Truenat to now test H3N2 and H1N1 virus amid spurt in cases

Molbio Diagnostics on Monday extended its real-time PCR platform Truenat to test H3N2 and H1N1 viruses, amid the rising cases of the influenza virus in India

IANS New Delhi
Molbio Diagnostics

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Molbio Diagnostics on Monday extended its real-time PCR platform Truenat to test H3N2 and H1N1 viruses, amid the rising cases of the influenza virus in India.

"Truenat H3N2/H1N1 is the first point-of-care real-time PCR test that aids in the confirmatory diagnosis of influenza infections," the company said in a statement.

The test is approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and also provides sample-to-result in an hour's time, it added.

Truenat, a point-of-care, portable, battery-operated, Internet of Thing-enabled, multi-disease, real-time PCR platform, currently offers tests for over 40 diseases such as Covid-19, tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C, HIV, HPV, dengue, malaria, nipah, and typhoid.

The test will work on the existing Truenat machines that are deployed across over 3,500 PHCs/CHCs and over 1,200 private labs and hospitals across India, making it possible for patients to obtain a quick diagnosis at all levels of the healthcare chain, the company said.

"The multi-disease testing capability of the Truenat platform keeps healthcare facilities prepared to combat all kinds of pandemics and disease outbreaks at an early stage," said Sriram Natarajan, CEO, Founder, and Director, of Molbio Diagnostics, in the statement.

Also Read

H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say?

4 patients admitted with H3N2 influenza virus in Mumbai, says BMC

Centre raises alarm over increase in Covid positivity rate in some states

Ten active cases of Covid-19, two of H3N2 influenza reported in Jharkhand

Jharkhand reports first case of H3N2, five fresh cases of Covid-19

Statiq wins order from HPCL for over 500 EV chargers in 12 states

Reliance's JioCinema clocks record 1.47 bn digital views in 1st IPL weekend

India looking to merge hydropower units to create single company: Minister

How Indian dating apps are giving MNCs a run for their subscription

Fincham appoints Nokia's Sanjay Malik as new chairperson for FY24

"It is imperative that molecular methods such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) or Real-Time PCR are used to revolutionise disease diagnosis and management. Truenat has been a game changer in this regard as a point-of-care molecular platform that offers more than 40 tests right at the point of need. The launch of the Truenat H3N2/H1N1 test is just another milestone in our respiratory diseases portfolio," added Dr. Chandrasekhar Nair, CTO, and Director, of Molbio Diagnostics.

--IANS

rvt/vd

Topics : Viruses

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Molbio's Truenat to now test H3N2 and H1N1 virus amid spurt in cases

Molbio Diagnostics
2 min read

Statiq wins order from HPCL for over 500 EV chargers in 12 states

electric vehicles
1 min read

Reliance's JioCinema clocks record 1.47 bn digital views in 1st IPL weekend

JioCinema
2 min read

India looking to merge hydropower units to create single company: Minister

NTPC
2 min read
Premium

How Indian dating apps are giving MNCs a run for their subscription

Tata Super app, Tata teleservices, Phone, Apps, Telecom
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

RCap auction postponed to April 11 even as Torrent pursues litigation

Reliance Capital
3 min read
Premium

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

software providers, Government e-Marketplace, GeM platform, GeM, online marketplace, online vendors, e-commerce, online portal
3 min read

Nestle to Tata, big FMCG firms race to acquire maker of Ching's Secret

The Centre’s net borrowing target for FY23 is Rs 11.58 trillion and gross borrowing target is Rs 14.95 trillion.
2 min read

UBS likely to cut workforce by 20-30% after Credit Suisse takeover

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Jefferies assigns Rs 134-224 per share for Jio Financial Services

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon