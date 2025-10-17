Friday, October 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / AU Small Finance Q2 net profit slips 2% to ₹561 cr despite income rise

AU Small Finance Q2 net profit slips 2% to ₹561 cr despite income rise

Net total income rose 9% to ₹2,857 crore, while operating expenses was up 11% Y-o-Y to ₹1,647 crore during the quarter

AU Small Finance Bank

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank closed at Rs 793.75, down 0.41 per cent over previous close on BSE. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AU Small Finance Bank on Friday reported a 2 per cent dip in net profit at Rs 561 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The bank had a net profit of Rs 571 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25.

Net total income rose 9 per cent to Rs 2,857 crore, while operating expenses was up 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,647 crore during the quarter.

Provisioning during the quarter rose 29 per cent to Rs 481 crore.

Total deposits stands at over Rs 1.32 lakh crore with 21 per cent YoY growth.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank closed at Rs 793.75, down 0.41 per cent over previous close on BSE.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

toshiba

Toshiba plans ₹3,232 cr investment to double output in Japan and India

qcom, quick commerce

Qcom platform LoveLocal to launch 30-minute delivery, expand outside Mumbai

Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop Q2 loss narrows to ₹20 crore, eyes festive demand boost

Q2 company results

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy reports ₹477.62 cr loss in Q2

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 13.8% to ₹2,649 crore

Topics : Company News AU Small Finance Bank Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon