Friday, October 17, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 13.8% to ₹2,649 crore

Hindustan Zinc Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 13.8% to ₹2,649 crore

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 2,327 crore in the year-ago period

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a leading integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in India. (Photo:

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Friday reported a 13.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,649 crore for quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 2,327 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company in the July-September period increased to Rs 8,787 crore, over Rs 8,522 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a leading integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

YES BANK

SMBC rules out plans to raise stake in Yes Bank beyond current level

solar power

Top Indian solar products maker Waaree to expand in US despite trade probe

Storage tanks at a Hindustan Petroleum Corp. oil refinery in Mumbai

MEIL secures $225.5 mn project from Kuwait Oil Company for gas sweetening

House of Hiranandani

House of Hiranandani to invest ₹500 cr for premium office tower in Andheri

lenskart

Shark Tank judge Peyush Bansal nears billionaire status with Lenskart IPO

Topics : Company News Hindustan Zinc Q2 results Vedanta

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon